Fairer business rates system needed for local businesses

NEWRY BID and the Chamber of Commerce and Trade hosted a recent event for local businesses to meet with LPS on the new Business Rates Revaluation.

Held in Newry Library, the event provided an opportunity for local businesses to meet with valuers from LPS to discuss the recently published Draft 2020 Revaluation exercise. It was also a valuable opportunity for local businesses to argue for a much-needed revamp of the rates system for businesses.

Speaking after the event Newry BID Manager, Eamonn Connolly said:

“Newry BID was delighted to welcome LPS to Newry to discuss the Draft 2020 Revaluation. The BID is lobbying for “business rates parity” with GB and we look forward to the wider rating review to see a fairer system being introduced that doesn’t penalise the retail, hospitality and office sectors like the current system does.”

Chief Executive of the Chamber of Commerce and Trade, Colm Shannon said:

“Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade welcomed the opportunity to engage with LPS on delivering a fairer rates system for our businesses. With a new NI Executive now in place, we have a real opportunity to influence the creation of a fairer rates system. A system which protects our high street and one that doesn’t act as a barrier to the many businesses that create employment in the Newry area.

In the year ahead, we will work with Newry BID to ensure the new NI Executive works to prioritise the delivery of a fair rates system for business.”