Council strikes district rate increase of 3.37%

DERRY City and Strabane District Council today agreed its budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

Councillors have agreed an increase of 3.37 per cent to the district rate.

This year’s increase will mean an average increase of £15.80 per annum or 30p per week and will see the average domestic district rates bill increase to £484.62

The council says it has struck the rate "with a commitment to continue to provide quality public services and invest in growth and investment projects across the city and district."

"As well as continuing to provide for investment in new services and projects, the increase of 3.37 per cent to the district rate provides council with a sustainable budget to continue to provide essential services to our citizens and absorb a number of significant budgetary pressures," a spokesperson said.

