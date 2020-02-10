Council strikes district rate increase of 3.37%

Council strikes district rate increase of 3.37%
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

DERRY City and Strabane District Council today agreed its budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

Councillors have agreed an increase of 3.37 per cent to the district rate.

This year’s increase will mean an average increase of £15.80 per annum or 30p per week and will see the average domestic district rates bill increase to £484.62

The council says it has struck the rate "with a commitment to continue to provide quality public services and invest in growth and investment projects across the city and district."

"As well as continuing to provide for investment in new services and projects, the increase of 3.37 per cent to the district rate provides council with a sustainable budget to continue to provide essential services to our citizens and absorb a number of significant budgetary pressures," a spokesperson said.

See Wednesday's edition for more details.

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130