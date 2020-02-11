Rallying Riverside plea

A GROUP of protestors, made up of around half-a-dozen people, staged a low-key protest at Cloonavin in a bid to save the Riverside Theatre.

The protestors gathered in the foyer at the Council's Headquarters before moving into the public gallery inside the Council Chamber prior to the recent meeting of full council last Tuesday evening. Representatives of Ulster University's Students Union were also present and picket signs with ‘Save our Theatre’ and ‘Stop Theatre Cuts’ were also on display last week.

A petition with over 2,000 signatures was started last week by Portrush Music Society in an attempt to save one of the borough's much-loved entertainment hotspots. Members of the local society lobbied councillors as they entered Cloonavin last week in an attempt to get their point across.

Alderman Yvonne Boyle, who has campaigned strongly in support of the Riverside Theatre tabled a proposal for further cuts of 10% in funding to the entertainment complex to be withdrawn.

