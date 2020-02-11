Salvation Army pulls out of Coleraine

THE Salvation Army has this week announced that it is closing its hall in Coleraine.

In a statement, it said that it was “refocusing” its outreach work in Coleraine and Ballymoney.

Leaders of the Salvation Army in Coleraine have paid tribute to their congregation and volunteers as they look to refocus their outreach work in the area.

The Salvation Army held a final valedictory service at its church building on Ballycastle Road last weekend as it prepares to begin work on a new church and community centre in Ballymoney.

