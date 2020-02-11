Wrightbus welcomes government plans for 4000 new zero emissions buses

Local bus manufacturer Wrightbus has welcomed the Government’s announcement of their plans for 4000 new zero emissions buses.

The company believes that renewed investment in buses is vital to improve communities across the UK and decarbonise the economy. Wrightbus Executive Chairman, Jo Bamford has further called on ministers to prioritise hydrogen electric as the zero emissions bus solution.

The Department for Transport has announced that bus services across the country will be transformed with simpler fares, thousands of new buses, improved routes and higher frequencies. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister today (Tuesday).

In a statement to Parliament, the PM will announce £5billion of new funding to overhaul bus and cycle links for every region outside London.

He set out a new vision to level up local transport connections throughout the country, making every day journeys easier, greener and more convenient.

The package of investment will boost bus services by focusing on a range of priorities, set to include:

Higher frequency services, including evenings and weekends, to make it easier and less restrictive for people to get around at any time of day

More ‘turn up and go’ routes where thanks to higher frequency, people won’t have to rely on timetables to plan journeys

New priority schemes will make routes more efficient, so that buses avoid congested routes and can speed passengers through traffic

More affordable, simpler fares

At least 4,000 new Zero Emission Buses to make greener travel the convenient option, driving forward the UK’s progress on its net zero ambitions.

Responding to the Government’s announcement today which is designed to boost local bus services, Wrightbus Executive Chairman, Jo Bamford commented: “Wrightbus hails today’s announcement which is further evidence of the Government’s commitment to build a modern bus network.

“Wrightbus is committed to delivering the next generation of zero emissions buses for the UK and for markets around the world.

“Whilst there is a role for both battery electric and hydrogen electric bus solutions, other countries have already captured the industrial and economic benefits of developing battery electric technology.

“If the Government acts now by prioritising funding for thousands of hydrogen electric buses, the UK will be able to steal a march on other nations by building a thriving hydrogen economy with zero emissions technology ripe for export.”