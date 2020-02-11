Mid-Ulster rates on the rise

MID-ULSTER District Council has agreed to increase residential rates by 3.24 per cent.

The increase was agreed at a meeting on Monday night. Of those members present at the meeting it is understood three abstained, while the rest of the chamber voted in favour of the increase.

Speaking after the meeting, DUP Group Leader, Councillor Paul McClean said: "As a group we commend the work the council officers have put into preparing this year’s budgets under the leadership of the Chief Executive Mr Anthony Tohill.

"We have listened carefully to our businesses and constituents and as a group we have met with officers over the past number of months to scrutinise and challenge the costs, ensuring that our rates-payers are getting the best services for the best value.

"This year the council faced various challenges with pay increases, insurance increases, fuel increases, to name but a few, all of which are outside the control of councillors but nevertheless have to be provided within the budget.

"Mid Ulster council has made much progress over the past years; however; we want this progress to continue and so we have an ambitious capital programme to ensure that our areas is well provided for into the future.

"Our DUP councillor team will continue to work throughout the year with officers and the relevant committees to ensure that whatever is delivered is beneficial and value for money to the whole community across the entire district."