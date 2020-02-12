Toll Bar Dancing Club steps out for Burns Night

A 75 strong crowd put their best foot forward to attend the Toll Bar Dancing Club at the end of January to celebrate Burns Night.

The evening commenced with a lovely supper and continued with the piping in and address to the Haggis.

The piper then gave a foot tapping rendition of traditional Scottish tunes.

Two young Scottish dancers displayed their talents on the dance floor which included the Sword Dance and The Sailors Hornpipe.

The evening concluded with everyone tasting the Haggis and sequence and Scottish themed dances.

In September 44 people enjoyed a tour of the murals on the peace wall in Belfast before travelling to Hillsborough for a guided tour of the Castle.

It was a lovely afternoon and those present enjoyed the beautiful gardens before heading to Greyabbey for a meal.

The coach was particularly quiet on the way home and it was obvious that everyone had really enjoyed the day out.

The Toll Bar Dancing Club wishes to extend its thanks to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Grants Department for supporting these two events.

The Toll Bar Dancing Club is organising a Charity Dance on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Carnlea Orange Hall.

The chosen Charity is Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.

Everyone is warmly welcomed.