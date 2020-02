MID and East Antrim Council have set the lowest rate increase in Northern Ireland, as predicted in Tuesday’s Ballymena Guardian.

A domestic rate increase of 1.74 percent was agreed.

Long serving DUP councillor Tommy Nicholl commented: “This is an increase of 16p per week which works out at just over £8 per household per year.

“This is the lowest domestic rate increase in Northern Ireland this year.”

More reaction in next week’s paper.