Hat trick goes to Academy at GCSE Construction Awards

BALLYMENA Academy students have scooped the top three places in a prestigious GCSE construction competition.

They received their prizes at the Annual Chartered Institute of Building Awards held at Nutts Corner Training Centre.

Matthew Orr took pole position with second place going to Tim Bailie and third place to Richard Carson.

The GCSE in Construction and the Built Environment has been developed by CCEA to help students develop knowledge and understanding of the construction industry and have opportunities to apply their developing knowledge and skills in relevant, enjoyable and work-related contexts.

The students were invited to the annual Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Awards hosted by CITB NI which awarded those professionals who gained CIOB status throughout the year and included a presentation Graham Construction on the building and development of the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.

On presenting the awards, Barry Neilson, Chief Executive, CITB NI, said, “It is with great pleasure to award three students from Ballymena Academy the top accolades in GCSE in Construction 2019.

“Construction is a rewarding industry with a variety of opportunities on offer from project management to onsite roles with prospects for career enhancement and good earning potential.

“The popularity of the subject is growing and over 7000 pupils have undertaken the exam over the past decade. We hope that by studying and excelling at this level students may consider their future career path within this sector. ”