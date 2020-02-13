Kilkeel boat company gets SEA FLAG assistance

G Smyth Boats Limited has been successful in obtaining grant assistance from the South East Area Fisheries Local Action Group (SEA FLAG) through Union Priority 4 of the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

The Fisheries Local Action Group was pleased to approve financial support for the Kilkeel based company, which is well known throughout Ireland, the United Kingdom and across Europe for their exceptional design, build and boat fit out.

Located in Kilkeel harbour, company director, Gerald Smyth established the business in 2009. Combining his background in fishing and carpentry, he used his skills to building quality fishing boats. This grant assistance will help G Smyth Boats Limited diversify into the 12m catamaran market and in turn, create three new jobs within the fishing community of Kilkeel.

In welcoming the project, SEA FLAG Chair, Alderman Angus Carson said, “G Smyth Boats Limited is an essential component of the maritime industry in Kilkeel and SEA FLAG is happy to provide funding to help the company further diversify their business.

It is projects like this that make a positive impact across our fishing dependent communities. I have no doubt that G Smyth Boats Limited will continue to grow and establish new markets, providing by-product for other local companies in the Kilkeel area.”

Gerald Smyth commented, “Since its establishment in 2009, the company has grown from strength to strength. With the support of grant assistance from SEA FLAG, we are delighted to be able to develop our business offering and provide our quality products and services to more customers on these islands and further afield.

“We employ 15 highly skilled staff and look forward to attracting new people to our team and the industry. I would encourage anyone within the fishing communities that has a project to contact SEA FLAG for more information about grant assistance.”

SEA FLAG is holding Drop-In information sessions to provide information and guidance on the programme. Please contact member of the SEA FLAG team at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on 0330 137 4051 or visit the website at www.seaflag.co.uk.