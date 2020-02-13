Sonia's 50th birthday a real milestone

IN the late summer of 2018, Armagh woman Sonia Ritchie set herself a challenge.

Her target? To raise £1,000 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice (NICH) before her 50th birthday.

How? By running a total of 1,000 miles before reaching her big five-O birthday on September 28, 2019.

First port of call? Registration for the ‘Couch-to-5K’ programme.

Did she achieve her £1,000 target? She completely smashed it, ending up with more than 12 times that amount - £12,636 to be precise.

“I just want to thank people for their support,” said Sonia, who is now continuing to support the NICH by serving as a volunteer as and when she can.

“It was a crazy year; I was a nominee in the fundraising category for the SuperValu Superstars Awards staged in November and that was a great night,” she said.