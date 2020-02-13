Tesco Ballymoney appeals to owners of lost jewellery to come forward and claim their property

OVER the past year or so a sizeable amount of jewellery has been found in Tesco Ballymoney, either handed in by customers or found by staff.

Tesco Community Champion Jackie Brogan is appealing for people who may have lost items to come forward with some sort of proof showing that the items are theirs.

There are quite a few wedding rings and items that may be of great value to their owners, so if you have lost something now is an opportunity to see if it is on the list provided to The Chronicle by Tesco.

LIST OF JEWELLERY

One silver bracelet with part of the inscription saying 'love Ellie' – if you know the rest of the inscription you can claim your property.



Three gold wedding rings - one very small, a thick band for a small finger, one a thin band for a bigger finger.



Two white gold or silver rings that appear to go together – one a wedding band and the other an engagement ring.



A pair of silver ear rings (with a stamp that a potential owner can identify); an engagement/wedding/eternity band of white gold or silver - these may be together.



A Pandora ring.



If you think any of these items may be yours or perhaps an elderly relative's, then go to the information desk at Tesco and ask for Jackie Brogan.

Please bring some sort of proof to show that the items are yours.