NI Water will commence work on a new storm sewer on the Larne Road Link, and within the Church Street 3 Car Park on Castle Street on February 17, and will take approximately three weeks to complete.

The proposed construction work will involve the laying of approximately 100 metres of storm sewer and associated manholes to serve a new development.

NI Water has liaised closely with the Department for Infrastructure and Council to try to minimise the impact of these works on residents, road / car park users and the public. In order to carry out the work on the road safely, it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure on the Larne Road Link for the duration of the works. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents but may be subject to delay, pedestrian access will be available at all times.

As the sewer is being laid through the Car Park on Castle Street, a section of the car park will be unavailable. During this time only one entrance/exit to the car park will be in use.

Works on the A26 Larne Link Road are restricted to 9.30am to 4.00pm to minimise traffic disruption to traffic as far as possible.