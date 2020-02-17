Moorfields Roadworks begin

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced a £500,000 resurfacing scheme for A36 Moorfields, Ballymena, has commenced.

The scheme, which extends from 160 metres east of Tully Road for 1.2 kilometres towards Ballymena, is expected to be completed by Friday 10 April 2020.

Minister Mallon said: “I want any investment in roads to reflect the need across our entire network. I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”

Due to the nature of the scheme, it will be necessary to introduce a one-way closure (Monday-Friday) from 7.00am to 6.00pm daily from Monday 17 February until Friday 10 April 2020 for traffic travelling towards Larne.

During the one-way closure a diversion will be in operation via A26 Lisnevenagh Road, M2 Motorway, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Larne Road, A8 Belfast Road (and vice versa).

For Non-Motorway traffic a diversion will be in operation via A26 Lisnevenagh Road, A26 Ballymena Road, B518 Stiles Way, B518 Ballycraigy Road, A6 Belfast Road, A6 Antrim Road, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Larne Road, A8 Belfast Road (and vice versa).

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com