Harry Gregg passes away

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the former Man Utd and NI goalkeeper Harry Gregg who has died at the age of 87.

The Coleraine man passed away on Monday morning following a short illness.

The news of his death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation, a charitable and sporting organisation set up in his name.

"It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE," said a spokesperson.

"Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.

"The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks.

"To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family.

"Details of his funeral arrangement will be issued in the next few days.

"We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time.

"Never to be forgotten," the spokesperson added.

Gregg spent nine years at Old Trafford and won 25 caps for Northern Ireland.

He was dubbed the 'Hero of Munich' for his bravery during the 1958 air disaster.

