Berry: Cameras and fines should be unleashed in fight against dog fouling

MOBILE cameras and hefty fines should be used to tackle the ongoing issue of dog fouling.

That’s according to one councillor who said that irresponsible dog owners across the district are showing no regard for pedestrians.

Cllr Paul Berry’s comments come after Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council revealed they had issued 95 fixed penalty notices for dog related and littering offences between November 2019 and the end of January 2020.

One resident told the Gazette that the problem appeared to be getting worse in Tandragee.

“I often take my infant son out for walks around the town in his buggy or in a little bike he received for his birthday,” said the mother.

“But quite often, particularly along the Madden Road, you can find yourself literally trying to weave in and out of dog poo. The footpath isn’t exactly the broadest either, and you can find yourself having to go onto the road to get around it.

“Tandragee is a great place to live but it’s not much fun when you’re constantly having to wipe dog poo off pram wheels.”

Cllr Berry said that the issue was not just isolated to one town but was borough wide.

“The issue of dog fouling has been a real problem for years now and sadly things are not improving,” said the independent unionist.

“This is not a problem in one or two areas but in our towns and villages across the ABC area.

“We have held several meetings with the relevant officers to discuss and try and find a solution but frankly it is as a result of irresponsible dog owners who either walk their dogs real early in the morning or late at night and less people will see them to report and avoid the Dog Wardens on duty.

“I constantly report dog fouling incidents so that our streets can be kept clean but it is really worrying how often this is happening now and something more robust is going to have to be considered.”

Cllr Berry said hitting those who leave dog poo behind in the pocket would act as a deterrent.

“Personally I believe mobile cameras should be installed across our town centres and help catch the owners who allow their dogs to foul and not clear it up after them,” he added.

“Hefty fines need issued for this disgusting behaviour and then I believe it will help change the mindset of these irresponsible owners who show no regard for pedestrians.”

A post on the Council’s Facebook page said, “The Environmental Health department, in their commitment to ensuring ongoing cleanliness and safety within the Borough, have issued 95 Fixed Penalty Notices for dog related and littering offences between November 2019 and end of January 2020.

“We have been carrying out ongoing patrols in specifically identified areas and find that some of our streets and open spaces are affected by dog fouling.”

The post also encouraged people to “please pick up after your pet, use the litter and dog bins provided and report anyone that does not”.

A council spokesperson also encouraged dog owners to join the Green Dog Walkers, who “pledge” to always clean up after their dog, to carry extra doggie bags, and to gladly give other dog walkers a bag for their dog.

Those who do so receive a durable, waterproof Green Dog Walkers armband, dog bone, a bag dispenser, doggie bags and clip on hand sanitiser.

Members of the public are also reminded that they can put dog waste into any bin, not just a specific dog bin.