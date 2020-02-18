British Council International School Award success for Windmill Integrated Primary and Nursery School, Dungannon

WINDMILL PS in Dungannon has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Windmill IPS’s international work includes eTwinning projects with the nursery and Foundation Stage classes, an Erasmus Plus KA2 with preschools from Greece, Turkey, Denmark, Finland and Croatia, KA1 training for staff across the school on inclusion and diversity, French lessons for all the primary pupils and Mandarin Chinese for the KS2 pupils and as an afterschool activity.

The school has been involved in British Council projects through Comenius to Erasmus since 2004.

On hearing the news that Windmill IPS had received the award, Mrs Sandra Ferguson, Principal said: I am so proud of all the pupils and staff at Windmill. It is absolutely fantastic that the extensive work that takes place in our Integrated school to promote knowledge and understanding, community cohesion, inclusion, and an awareness of the issues affecting others locally, nationally and internationally has been recognised. We truly value making our pupils well rounded and accepting individuals and will continue to promote this vital knowledge and understanding to enable them to be confident and prepared for life in a multi-cultural, multi-faith global community.”

Mrs Kierna Corr, International Projects Coordinator also added: “This award is the culmination for many years of international work and links with partner schools across Europe and beyond and these activities have enriched the learning experiences for all concerned.’’

Sir Ciarán Devane, CEO of the British Council, said: ‘The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award. The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms. Embedding an international dimension in children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful lives and careers in an increasingly global economy.”

The award, which celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year, is now available worldwide in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Pakistan. Over 6000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop:

An international ethos embedded throughout the school

A whole school approach to international work

Collaborative curriculum-based work with a number of partner schools

Year-round international activity

Involvement of the wider community