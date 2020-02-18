Coalisland woman raises over £60,000 for charity while battling rare cancer

A YOUNG Coalisland woman given months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer has said she is "overwhelmed" by the public's generosity after she donated over £60,000 to a cancer charity.

Shannon Whitehouse, 26, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in January 2019 and has since underwent one of the most brutal chemotherapy regimes, completing 42 sessions of radiotherapy.

However, last month Shannon was informed that her chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment had not been a success, with doctors estimating that she has just months to live.

For many, such news would be a brutal blow, however such is her selflessness that Shannon quickly turned her attention to raising much-needed cash for charity in a bid to raise awareness of the rare cancer that makes up less than one per cent of all cancers and mainly affects young people, forming in the bones or soft tissue.

Shannon set up a JustGiving page to raise money for The Boom Foundation - a charity specifically helping sarcoma patients living in Northern Ireland, with things such as travel expenses and days out. It also invests money into Sarcoma UK for research into new treatments and care.

The inspirational Tyrone woman revealed that when she set up the fundraising campaign she had a target of £2,500 in mind, yet her defiance and courage has meant she has ended up raising over 20 times that amount.

Thanks to the money raised on her JustGiving page and the 'Shine for Shannies' bingo night held in Coalisland Parochial Hall, the total amount raised for The Boom Foundation was a staggering £60,150.80.

In a social media post, Shannon said she hoped at least one life could be saved by the fundraising.

"Sorry it has taken me so long to give you all an update, unfortunately I ended up in hospital with an infection," she said.

"When I first set up this page the initial target was to raise £2,500 and I didn't even think I'd reach that. Between the Just Giving Page and the Shine for Shannies event we have raised just over £60,000.

"The generosity and kindness shown by each and every one of you has been overwhelming, I cannot thank you enough. The world truly is such a beautiful place."

She continued: "Between all of the donations and awareness that has been spread about the Boom Foundation and sarcoma in general, I think it's safe to say we can save at least one person's life and that alone makes my journey worthwhile.

"In the words of Maya Angelou, 'I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel'.

"I for one will never forget how each of you have made feel."

The Boom Foundation confirmed Shannon's donation was the highest amount ever fundraised single handedly.