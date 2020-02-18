Dungannon teachers celebrate freedom after release from Coronavirus quarantine centre

TWO Dungannon teachers have finally got their freedom back after spending 14 gruelling days in the UK's Coronavirus quarantine centre.

Twenty-three-year-

olds Ben Pinkerton and Joshua Drage were among 94 patients quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral for the past two weeks after being evacuated from the Chinese region where the outbreak started.

Ben and Joshua had been living together in the Hankou district of Wuhan after moving there to teach English over a year ago.

However, the pair were part of the first group of British nationals to be flown out of the Chinese city by the Foreign Office on Friday, 31st January.

They then had to spend the following fortnight in nursing accommodation blocks at the Merseyside hospital in quarantine for fear of spreading the virus, officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation,

All of the group - who had signed a contract agreeing to the quarantine period - were released on Thursday morning after testing

negative for the virus.

Ben told of a "relieved" and "happy" mood among the evacuees as they finally left the isolated facility after a long couple of weeks.

“As good as it was in there treatment-wise, we obviously wanted to go back home. Now we have been able to do that, we are much happier to be here than we could be anywhere else,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“My family are relieved. They were relived when we got back to England to be honest. Ultimately they are happy and I updated them during the time plenty.

“People on the coaches today were just happy that they were getting a chance to get home and see family so it was a relieved and happy mood really."

The coach took the Tyrone men to a friend and family centre six miles away from the centre, where they met their families.

Ben has travelled onto Chester to stay at a relatives house and confirmed that he plans on returning to Dungannon in a "week or two" to visit family and friends.

However, he advised he has no plans to permanently move back to Northern Ireland or China in the immediate future.

Speaking to ITV's Lorraine show following his release from the quarantine, Ben said he was very worried for the people he'd left behind in China as the country's National Health Commission announced that the death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 1,770 as of the end of Sunday, up by 105 from the previous day.

"We're all very nervous and worried for those in Wuhan," he commented.

"We've heard things from our friends outside Wuhan that say it is not a good place to be at the minute.

"But when we contact our friends in Wuhan we try to be positive and distract them by telling them what we've been up to."

The total number of cases of the Coronavirus in the Hubei province - the centre of the outbreak where the Dungannon teachers were based - has been confirmed as 58,182 at the time of going to press.

There have been more than 71,204 cases of the virus recorded worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China.