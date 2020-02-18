Resurfacing of Coney Park welcomed by Clonoe Councillor

CLONOE based Sinn Fein Councillor Joe O'Neill has thanked DFI for all all their help on the full resurfacing of the Coney Park estate.

Cllr O'Neill said; "The work was to a very high standard that was very much appreciated by the residents

"After years of campaigning for Coney park be added to the list of works I was happy to see, they were added to the list a few years ago and promised that when the additional money was available that this work would happen, so I'm very pleased to see that DFI were true to their word and I thank them for this.

"It has been a long battle and took some fighting from myself and party colleagues to keep this resurfacing scheme on the DFI list of works but I'm very proud to say that finally this has happened.

"I want to thank the residents for their patience and support to solve this issue."