Harry Gregg: Death of a Hero

FORMER Manchester United team-mate and fellow Munich air crash survivor Sir Bobby Charlton has led tributes to Harry Gregg, who has died.

Gregg (87) passed away, surrounded by his family, in Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital on Monday morning, following a short illness.

Sir Bobby, the last remaining survivor of the plane crash which claimed 20 lives on February 6, 1958, said he would remember his ex-team-mate as a “heroic figure”.

Gregg earned praise for his actions in the immediate aftermath of the crash at Munich-Riem Airport when he helped pull survivors from the wreckage.

“I was proud to call him a team-mate,” said Sir Bobby.

