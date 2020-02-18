New Archbishop to be selected next week

THE Church of Ireland's new Archbishop of Armagh will be decided at the end of next week.

Last night the church said that their House of Bishops would meet to elect the successor to Dr Richard Clarke, who retired earlier this month.

They will meet on Thursday, February 27 and Friday 28th and the result will be known shortly after the new Primate is appointed.

Dr Clarke (70) served as a Bishop in the Church of Ireland for 23 years.

He announced his retirement at the Armagh Diocesan Synod late last year, and said that his time in Armagh had "truly been a very agreeable experience".

Speculation is rife that the new Archbishop will be the Rt Rev John McDowell, the current Bishop of Clogher (64). He was educated at Annadale Grammar School and Queen's University, as well as the London School of Economics and Trinity College, Dublin.

Ten Bishops will make the decision – usually 12 would make the decision, but Dr Clarke is out of office and the Bishop-elect for Connor, the Venerable George Davison, cannot take part until his consecration.