Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Keady stabbing

A WOMAN has been arrested following a violent domestic incident in Keady last night (Monday, February 17).

Detective Inspector Hodge said: “Shortly before 9pm, police received a report that a male had been stabbed in a flat in the Fairgreen Avenue area of Keady.

"Upon arrival by police, a male in his 20s had received several stab wounds to his back and abdominal area and was taken to hospital for his injuries. His condition is believed to be stable at this time. A number of other persons were present during the incident, however are uninjured.

“A 25 year old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. She is currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 1890 17/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”