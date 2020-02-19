Glenwherry murder - appeal issued one year on from killing

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, are making a renewed appeal on the 1st anniversary of the murder of 52 year old David Hugh Murphy at Church Road, Glenwherry.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “David Murphy’s body was discovered by a friend who had called at his home in Church Road, Glenwherry at around 1.00pm on Tuesday, 19 February 2019.

“We believe David was shot sometime between the evening of Sunday, 17 February and the time of the discovery of his body by his friend at 1.00pm on Tuesday, 19 February. I am particularly keen to trace David’s movements leading up to the discovery of his body. Did you see him at any time between Saturday, 16 February and 1.00pm on Tuesday, 19 February 2019? I want to know who he was with and what he was doing.

“I also want to know - were you in the area of Church Road between these dates? Did you see anything out of the ordinary or suspicious? Did you see any vehicles or people in the vicinity of David’s house at 55 Church Road? Do you have any CCTV footage of the area in and around Church Road?

“No matter how insignificant you think your information may be it could be crucial in helping police bring the perpetrators before the courts.”

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney concluded: “Whoever carried out this callous murder showed total indifference to the fact that Mr Murphy’s body could have been discovered by his parents. They did not care about the devastation and anguish they caused his family who will have to live with this nightmare for the rest of their lives.

“Today I am appealing to the public to help David’s family get justice. If you have any information that could assist our investigation call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 544 of 19/02/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”