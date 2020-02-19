Man suffers broken jaw after early morning attack

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following an assault in the Beltany Road area in the early hours of Sunday, February 16.

Constable Sterling said: "Sometime between 1.40am and 1.45am, it was reported that two men were walking from licenced premises towards a nearby car park when a group of around three to four males followed them.

"One of the men, aged 25,was assaulted by the males. He sustained bruising and a broken jaw in two places, and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. The other man was not injured.

"One of the males involved is described as being 5’ 10” in height, slim build with short blond hair. He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a white dress shirt with a gold ‘S’ embroidered on the right hand side on the front of the shirt.

"Another of the males is described as wearing a maroon coloured hooded top with dark jeans and short, dark hair. He is believed to have been of stocky build and 5’ 8” in height.

"It is believed there were a number of other people present at the time who may have witnessed the incident, and may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"We would appeal to anyone with information or who may have seen a group of males in the car park area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1198 16/02/20. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."