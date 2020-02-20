Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Bridgid Rafferty, Mullaghbawn

The death took place on February 11 of Bridgid Rafferty, late of Carricknagavna Road, Mullaghbawn.

Beloved wife of the late Pat, she was the much loved mother of Bernadette (O’Hare), Gerard, Gabriel, Doreen (Garvey), Danny and Veronica (, and .

Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of St Mary, Mullaghbawn.

Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Barney Treanor, Burren

The death took place on February 10 of Barney Treanor, late of Burren.

Husband of the late Teasie, Bridge Road, Burren, he was dearly loved father of Marie (Gribben), Lena (McFarran), Loretta (Wanamker), Thomas, Rita (Gribben), Carmel (Kennedy), Teresa (McQuillan), John (Shorty), Bernard, Jacquelene (Martin), Dolores (McDowell), Martina (McVeigh) and Irene (Canavan).

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Burren.

Burial afterweards in the adjoining cemetery.

Henry (Harry) Campbell, Kilkeel

Died peacefully on February 11th, at hospital.

Dearly beloved husband of Angela and loving brother of Sean, Damien and the late Ann. Harry’s funeral took place on Saturday at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint, for Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Warrenpoint cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, brothers, nephew Conor, niece Kerri, sister-in-law Rosaleen and entire family circle.

Rosita Monaghan (nee Burns), Newry

Died February 11th, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Brian and loving mother of Brendan, Barry, and Brian and sister of Eddie, Anna, Brian, and the late Patsy, Maura, Martin, Leo and Rita. Her funeral Mass took place on Friday (February 14th), in Ss Patrick and Colman’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Bridget Bernadette Byrne, Newry

The death has taken place at Daisy Hill Hospital of Bridget Bernadette (Bernie) Byrne.

Wife of the late Patrick, she was the much lovd mother of Tim, Siobhan, John and Nick and sister of Joan.

Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday in Ss Patrick and Colamn’s Cathedral.

Burial took place in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Michael Carr, Newry

Sorrow has been occasioned with the passing of Michael Carr, Aughnamoira Road, Newry.

Husband of Veronica, he was loving father of Paul, Claire, Seamus, Stephen and the late Emma.

Michael was dear brother of Gerry, Ann and the late Jim and Raymond.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Burren.

Burial took place ion the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Fitzpatrick, Kilkeel

The death took place on February 8 of Anne Fitzpatrick.

Beloved wife of Paddy, she was the loving mother of Kieran, Joanne and Fiona.

Anne’s remains were interred in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Ballymartin.

Peggy Delahunt, Warrenpoint

Peggy passed away peacefully on February 15, at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Beloved wife of the late Johnny, and loving mother of John, Eamonn, Jacinta, Una, Margaret, Joan, Donal and Brian. Peggy’s funeral takes place today (Tuesday, February 18th), at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint, for 10:30AM Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Peter’s Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Rose Longeran, Newry

Passed away on February 15th, at home. Beloved wife of the late Gerald, and loving mother of Joseph, Theresa, Francis, Eamonn, Monica, and Seamus. Requiem Mass was celebrated yesterday (February 17th) in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street, followed by burial at St Teresa’s Cemetery, Tullyherron.

John McParland, Newry

John died on February 15th suddenly. Beloved son of Beatrice, and the late James, and father of Andrew and Shauna. Brother of Jim, Roisin, Eileen, Patricia and Bernadette. Funeral arrangements to follow later. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, son, daughter, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt and family circle.

Sue McParland, Armagh

Died peacefully on February 15th, at the Orchard Lodge Care Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Gus, and loving mother to Aidan, Rory, Siobhan, and Grainne.

Sue’s funeral takes place today (February 18th) at St Patrick’s Cathedral, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.