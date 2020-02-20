Major redevelopment of former Omagh bar and restaurant announced

Anticipation has been building following the announcement of a major redevelopment project at one of Omagh's oldest venues.

A new bar and restaurant, 'The Copper Tap', has been earmarked for the former site of 'The Hogs Head' on the Derry Road, Omagh.

Details about the redevelopment have been gradually revealed in recent weeks via Instagram.

It is hoped that the redevelopment will result in a "premium venue", complete with live music.

While the date of completion has yet to be disclosed, a spokesperson from 'The Copper Tap' said the team behind the redevelopment are going to be "hard at work" on a number of areas over coming months.

"Our team are pleased to announce a major new development happening in one of the oldest venues in Omagh," the spokesperson said.

"Our team are going to be hard at work on a number of areas of he redevelopment over the next number of months to deliver what will be a premium venue in the area of the town.

"We look forward to redeveloping the site and creating a space that can be enjoyed for generations to come. We plan on creating a customer experience so far unseen in the town.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all the of the previous staff and customers of the Hogs Head that brought us this venue right into 2020, we like everyone don't want to see the doors closed but we promise the wait will be worth it!"