Single line traffic on Meetinghouse Street next week to allow construction of entrance to new Lidl superstore.

THERE will be a traffic control along a 100m section of Meetinghouse Street, Ballymoney from next Monday (February 24) to Friday (February 28) to allow the entrance of the new Lidl supermarket to be constructed.

An extra traffic light will be put in place on Meetinghouse St adjacent to the gable of the old (current) Lidl building, with single line traffic from there to the Main St/Meetinghouse St/Seymour St junction, a distance of approximately 100m.

It has been described by the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) as being in operation for off peak periods from 9.30 am to 3pm on those five days, with the waiting time expected to be less than five minutes.

Map courtesy of Cllr Darryl Wilson who received a notification letter in respect of the works.