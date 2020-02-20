Storey welcomes pledge by DAERA Minister to tackle bovine TB

DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has welcomed a commitment by the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots to take forward recommendations tackling the damage wrought by bovine TB on farm businesses across Northern Ireland.

Commenting after raising the matter directly in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr Storey said: ‘‘Bovine TB continues to wreak severe practical and financial damage on farm businesses across North Antrim and right across our Province. In many cases this is having untold emotional and mental distress to farmers who herds are being devastated. I therefore made it a priority to ask the Agriculture Minister to set out how he will robustly and proactively tackle this problem.

"The Minister has confirmed that DAERA has now developed recommendations in six areas related to bovine TB. Some of these will soon go forward to public consultation and the Department is working with counterparts in Great Britain to build on evidence-based best practice elsewhere.

"It is vital that farms on the ground benefit tangibly and quickly from any measures put in place. This is vital to protect jobs and growth within businesses in the local agri-food sector and to afford them the clarity to plan for the future.’’