First look as work gets underway on new-look Gosford play parks

HERE is your first look as work gets underway to create five unique superstructures which will form part of a giant-sized outdoor adventure play experience at Gosford Park.

As reported in this week's Ulster Gazette, Gosford is the location for a multi-million tourism investment which will create one of the largest adventure play trails in the UK and Ireland.

Uniquely designed to complement the location’s natural beauty and heritage, and using mostly natural materials including wood, rope, sand and bark, work to create the series of exciting giant-sized play structures gets underway.

Complete with towers, ziplines, ropes, ladders and climbing frames and larger in scale and size than any other play structure on the island of Ireland, these five new attractions will each be naturally located along a specially designed 1.7 kilometre play trail – creating an exciting journey which will appeal to children’s real sense of discovery, fun and enjoyment.

From toddlers to early teens, the new adventure trail and play structures will reflect a series of play themes and characters, including woodpeckers and squirrels.

Packed with tubes, slides and ladders, the ‘Giant’ – at 6.2 metres tall and inspired by Gosford’s link to Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels – will challenge the more adventurous, while a Gosford Castle imitation ‘Castle Tower’ complete with double zip lines will thrill children of every age.