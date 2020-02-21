St Catherine's & St Paul's pupils get 'Respect the Road' message

PUPILS from St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook and St Catherine’s College in Armagh have been taking part in the ‘Respect the Road’ campaign.

They have been introduced to the powerful programme highlighting the devastating consequences of dangerous driving.

The initiative has been educating students at colleges across Northern Ireland for over six years and has been delivered to more than 51,000 students.

To fully relay the reality of damage that road accidents can inflict, in both a realistic yet empathetic way, the workshops are facilitated by Tracey Doherty, a former Family Liaison Officer within the PSNI.

For over 30 years, Tracey attended scenes of accidents, carried out body identifications and visited family homes to communicate the tragic news of fatalities to parents.

Already in 2020, there have been 10 fatalities on our roads. Two of these in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough and one within Newry, Mourne and Down.

In 2019 there were 56 fatalities recorded by the PSNI across Northern Ireland,11 of which were young people aged between 16-24.

Head of Year 13 at St Paul’s, Bessbrook, Catherine Hughes said: “Our Year 13 students received a strong message on the issue of safe driving and the importance of showing respect for other road users.

“The main issues highlighted were, that people are taking risks on a daily basis, using their mobile and simply not paying attention due to distractions in or around their vehicle.

“The presentation demanded attention from the outset and the real-life stories made a huge impact on all those who were present. The car simulator allowed the students to experience a real-life car which re-enacted a crash experience through in-car video, sound, smoke and motion effects. This was a crucial part of the event.”

The initiative is delivered by Autoline Insurance, who operate the ChiliDrive Young Driver app. Suzanne Curtis, ChilliDrive Marketing Manager said, “The success of our programme is becoming evident with the growing number of Respect the Road events each year, and we’re proud to support schools across Northern Ireland.

“At ChilliDrive, we are passionate about ensuring the safety of young people and others on our roads. We valued the opportunity to share both the simulator experience and powerful presentation with students and we look forward to the rest of the February agenda.”

For further information about how your school can participate in the ‘Respect the Road’ programme, please contact Michelle Rice at Autoline Insurance on 028 3025 9011.