Life-changing experience for Armagh boys bringing aid to those in need in Romania

KIND-HEARTED students of Patrick’s Grammar School in Armagh recently spent a week in Brasov, Romania, delivering aid to those in need.

They travelled with pupils and staff from Cookstown High School and worked with the School Aid Romania organisation to support families living in poverty in isolated, rural communities, those in residential care homes and young people and children in a variety of schools, orphanages and clinics.

Mr Gerard Devine, who travelled with these young men, described them as “a credit to their school, their families and everyone who donated money or aid".

"They have worked tirelessly and have left Romania with memories that will last a lifetime," he added.

School Aid Romania is an organisation that facilitated the delivery of aid to impoverished communities and schools in need, whilst also providing young people from Northern Ireland from different traditions the opportunity to work together to support the underprivileged in Romania, including the homeless 'street children' of Brasov.

This project raises awareness of inequality and social deprivation still existing in Europe and challenges the young people to consider the existence of poverty and inequality here in Northern Ireland.

The students learn the benefits of working together as a team and develop increased self-confidence.

They keep a daily journal of their activities and each day ends with a group reflection. The young people make decisions on how the money they have raised before departure is spent. They then undertake the shopping for aid and its subsequent distribution.

The students and the school would like to thank all in the Armagh community who contributed to fundraising for this project in any way.