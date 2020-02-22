Public's views sought on pedestrian bridge

DERRY City and Strabane District Council has launched a survey on Strabane's pedestrian bridge.

The bridge, which links Ballycolman to the Head of the Town, has become an important amenity to local users since it first opened four years ago.

It had been closed for a period to facilitate maintenance repairs including resurfacing causing frustration among the local community.

It re-opened to users last month almost three months after its initial closure.

At the time, council had blamed the inclement weather conditions for the delay in completing the works.

They are now keen for feedback on how the facility has enhanced life for residents.

The online survey is available to fill in now and will remain open until Wednesday, February 26.

A spokesperson for council said: "Derry City and Strabane District Council are looking for feedback on the pedestrian and cycle bridge in Strabane.

"Your answers will enable us to measure the impact that this project has created. Your views on this are greatly appreciated."

If you're part of a sports club log onto https://haveyoursay.derrystrabane.com/mkt/clubcyclebridgesurvey

If you're a user find the survey at https://haveyoursay.derrystrabane.com/mkt/usercyclebridgesurvey

Or, simply visit council's website and find the survey under the 'consultations' section.