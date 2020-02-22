Mullahead Ploughing Championships called off

THE organisers of the Mullahead Ploughing Championships have announced that this year's event has been called off.

The popular event, which brings thousands to the area, has fallen victim to February's foul weather.

In a statement issued on Friday evening the organisers said, "It’s with regret that the committee have made the decision to cancel this year’s match.

"Unfortunately Storm Ciara, Dennis and incoming Storm Ellen has meant that our usually dry site is pretty soggy!

"Anyone who has paid entry or booked a trade stand will be fully refunded.

"We’re disappointed as I know many of our regular visitors will be, but we’ll see you all in 2021!"

The 2020 event was due to be held next Saturday (February 29).