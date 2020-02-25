Ballymena ski trip pupils and staff sent home to 'self isolate'

PUPILS and staff from a Ballymena school who have just returned from a ski trip to Italy have been advised to stay at home due to concerns over possible exposure to Coronavirus.

The party, from Cambridge House Grammar, were not in the ‘designated region’ of quarantined towns but they were in the Lombardy Region during their stay in Italy.

Cambridge House Grammar said around 50 pupils and staff had been sent home as a precaution against coronavirus after returning from the Italian ski holiday.

Cambridge House Grammar school principal Elma Lutton said: “Taking cognisance of advice from the Public Health Agency and following advice from the Education Authority, the pupils and staff on that ski trip have been sent home for 14 days self-quarantine.

“This is precautionary, none of them were in those nine towns, none are showing any symptoms.

“They were in the Lombardy region but went through Milan airport.”

Meanwhile, North Antrim MP Ian Paisley says he has received a detailed briefing from the education minister regarding Coronavirus and how this potentially relates to a school visit from Cambridge House in Ballymena.

He said: "I understand that some pupils are just back from a half term ski holiday to Italy and those pupils have now been sent home from school to self-isolate as a precaution of Coronavirus. It is clear this is a precaution in line with best practice and no pupil is reported to have this.



"Obviously my thoughts are with these children and families and teachers at what can be quite distressing time but it is important that full advice is taken at this time. "