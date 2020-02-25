Call for Health Minister to safeguard future of Aghadowey surgery

by Julie Magee

by Julie Magee

A COUNCILLOR is calling on Health Minister Robin Swann to investigate a reduction of services at Aghadowey Surgery following IT problems.

Aghadowey is a branch surgery of Mountsandel Surgery in Coleraine.

Councillor Adrian McQuillan said: “I have written to request that immediate steps are taken to ensure that the problem is rectified as quickly as possible.

“I am aware of a reduction in the number of GP and treatment room appointments as well as the closure of the practice on certain afternoons and on Friday mornings until further notice as a result of major IT problems.”

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

