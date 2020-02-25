Council to broker town centre peace talks

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is attempting to broker a deal between Coleraine traders at loggerheads over a town centre improvement scheme.

Coleraine's Business Improvement District (BID) is paid for by a two per cent levy on the rates bills sent to 600 business properties.

The cash is, in theory, used to find ways of improving an area's prospects through better marketing or holding events, for example.

Last month the Chronicle reported how almost 200 traders were threatening to withhold payment over concerns the scheme had failed to deliver any benefits whatsoever.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.