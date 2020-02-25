Elliott calls for election probe

AN Ulster Unionist Westminster candidate has called for an external review to be carried out into the Electoral Office's handling of last year's General Election as it emerged both the SDLP and UUP will meet with the organisation.

Having lost out on a seat in the House of Commons by just 57 votes to Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew last December, Fermanagh and South Tyrone candidate Tom Elliott claimed it was in the public interest for a full investigation to be carried out following the allegations made against the Electoral Office.

Last year, a former electoral officer worker who was sacked from his role had claimed "incorrect deadlines" were given to potential voters.

Following an internal investigation, the Electoral Office said it was "satisfied that many of the issues raised were inaccurate and unfounded".

However, Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVeigh admitted mistakes had been made in the processing of "hundreds of thousands of documents...in a very short space of time".

In a statement the Electoral Office blamed "typographical errors" for those who had received letters with the incorrect deadline dates.

However, this has not satisfied the UUP candidate.

"I'm disappointed at the Electoral Office in that they haven't sought out an outside investigation," he said.

"This is a major issue - how the last election was dealt with.

"Obviously we're reviewing the situation and we will be pressing for more detailed information."

Mr Elliott explained that having taken legal advice before Christmas, the party is considering its options in light of the Electoral Office's decision.

"Clearly we have to establish what the Electoral Office has done. We will be looking for discussions with the Electoral Commission," he said.

"The NIO needs to launch their own investigation into this. They're the department which is responsible; it is their ministers which have led any changes.

"If any other public agency in Nothern Ireland was facing allegations of failings to this extent, an outside body would be brought in to probe it."

He also said he was deeply concerned the precise number of affected voters is still unknown.

"It is in the public's interest to know," he said. "It could have had an impact (on the Fermanagh and South Tyrone result) but that is not just a worry for me as a person, but a wider concern that people here are being disenfranchised."

For its part, the Northern Ireland Office would not be drawn on whether it would carry out an investigation in to Electoral Office.

"The new Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, will consider the detail of the report with a view to publishing shortly," said a NIO spokesperson.