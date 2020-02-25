Firm's expansion to bring 150 new jobs

A HOME-GROWN company with a workforce educated and trained here in Coleraine.

That's the vision of Adrian Dixon, whose firm Maine Surface Finishing announced a £9.5m expansion last week that will bring 150 new jobs.

The company provides powder coating and wet paint spraying as well as in-house fabrication across its four factories in Coleraine, Dunloy, Garvagh and Magherafelt.

Roles to be recruited include skilled engineers, fabricators, welders and administrative roles at the company’s premises in Wattstown Business Park in Coleraine, an Invest NI-owned industrial park.

