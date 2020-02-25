Gortalowry Park estate marking 50th anniversary

A HOUSING development in the south end of Cookstown is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend.

Gortalowry Park residents past and present will be celebrating the 50th anniversary since the first houses were constructed in Gortalowry Park in 1970.

The community celebration will take place in Greenvale Hotel this Saturday night, 29th February, bringing people together from Cookstown, Ireland, England and maybe as far away as America.

A champagne reception, buffet and anniversary cake will also be provided on the night and Daniel O’Neill will do a short talk on the history of Gortalowry and there will be a photo exhibition of the homes and families from 50 years and onwards.

The Chairman Michael Martin told the Courier: “As someone who grew up in Gortalowry I would say it was the best days, something which has been endorsed by many who lived there.

“There was no such thing as mobile phones back then and we entertained ourselves either playing football in the car park or Ernie’s wall, playing rounders, chase, tennis, kirbsy and bulldog in the woods.

“There was great comaradary among those who resided in the park and it was a very close knit community.

“ It is hoped this event will be the catalyst for future events among various communities.

“The park, albeit small with just a roundabout, slide and swings provided the scene for social gatherings for children where we also played football, cricket, golf putting and football golf. The hill allowed for skateboard and kart racing, ignoring the dangers involved and was ideal for ice slides in the snow.

“In the Summer we headed to the woods to cool down in the river and explore the caves and surrounding areas, sailing over the water in tubes across the famous dam.

“Acheson’s brick yard, now Asda, provided an opportunity to show of our building skills.

Willy Faulkner’s field, now Greenacres, next to the park was used to climb trees, make swings and build many huts.

“The old Cash and Carry provided an opportunity to earn a few bob helping others to load their cars and their pallets provided a great source for Hallowe'en bonfires. The square was used to engrave memories of those who lived in Gortalowry or had a strong connection to the park, the square also containing the iconic tree.”

Many great characters lived in the park over the years with legendary status placed upon those who have passed away.

Mid-Ulster Council are the main sponsors of the event with Funland, Belfast House, INF, PF Taxis, Dunleath Bar and Mulligans Bar also assisting with sponsorship, which the committee are grateful for.