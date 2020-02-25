Minister to determine fate of Portrush hotel plans

THE Stormont minister responsible for planning will decide whether or not plans for a £6m hotel in Portrush can go ahead.

Nichola Mallon, whose Department for Infrastructure oversees Northern Ireland's planning system, has told an MLA she will make a determination on the Londonderry Hotel in the resort's Main Street “as soon as practicable”.

As reported by The Chronicle in September, the council's decision to approve the scheme was ‘called-in’ by Northern Ireland's Chief Planner for reassessment by departmental officials.

