Road closed as embankment slipped

A LANDSLIDE led to a closure of the main road between Dungannon and Cookstown for a period last week.

The A29 also leads on to the M1.

Speaking about the closure, a spokesperson for TransportNI said: "The A29 Carland Road was partially closed between Coalpit road and Tullycullion Road due to an embankment slip on the evening of Wednesday, 19th February.

"The road was closed overnight with traffic being diverted via Donaghmore to allow engineers to assess the site and to facilitate remedial work.

"The work to make the embankment safe has been completed and the road was fully open to traffic at 2pm on Thursday, 20th February."

Speaking on Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed the road would be closed through Thursday morning.

"Diversions are going to be through Donaghmore. Unfortunately there is no short diversion on this one and Coal Pit road is not open either," said the spokesperson.

"It's highly likely this road will NOT be open for the morning rush hour so spread the word."