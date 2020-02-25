Students step out for Action MS

THREE local schools have helped to raise over £10,000 for Action MS Walk for Multiple Sclerosis.

This year the popular charity event is marking 40 years of stepping out for the charity.

And this year local schools were again out in front raising funds for the worthwhile good cause.

St Conor’s College, Kilrea raised £5,037.97 and were Northern Area Runner-Up in the Action MS Walk while Coleraine Grammar School raised £3,492.65 and North Coast Integrated College raised £1,363.00 for Action MS.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.