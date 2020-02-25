Tyrone and Armagh groups benefit from Asda funding

LOUGHGAL Playgroup, Killyman Playgroup and Scotch Street Youth & Community Centre (SSYCC) are the latest local organisations to benefit from Asda Foundation support through its Green Token Giving scheme – with Loughgall Playgroup receiving a £1,000 donation, and the other two groups receiving £500 each.

Loughgall Playgroup was established in 1985 to provide early years education to children aged three and four - with 27 children currently on the register, the playgroup provides a positive, fun and loving play environment which allows the children to learn through.

Lorna Glass, Leader at Loughgall Playgroup told the Courier: “We would like to thank Asda Portadown for this generous £1,000 donation. These much-appreciated funds will go towards enhancing our outdoor area which will enable the children to further develop their gross motor skills.”

Members of theCommunity Playgroup Management Committee spoke about the donation:

“Killyman Playgroup was established in 1986 and currently has 24 children who attend each morning.

“The playgroup is part funded by the government, but as a committee we work hard to continuously fundraise in order to bring about improvements for the children who attend.

This money will allow us to update the outdoor resources and put some funding towards repainting the interior of the building. We wish to thank Asda Foundation for selecting the playgroup to be part of the Green Token Giving scheme."

Scotch Street Youth & Community Centre (SSYCC) was founded in 2008 and is a cross community organisation. The group is run by a voluntary management committee and employs a team of six staff who help deliver an extensive programme of activities on a weekly basis.

Gordon Woolsey, SSYCC Chairperson thanked Asda: “A big thank you to Asda for this fantastic donation. This money will be used towards our Peer Leadership Programme and will help our group of 16 young people become our ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’.

"These young people will assist in the delivery of the Junior Youth Club which is for Primary aged children, as well as being Peer Leaders at SSYCC’s Summer Schemes. A special thanks to Elaine for her continued support and coming down to present us with our cheque.”

Elaine Livingstone, Asda Portadown Community Champion, added: “It is always a pleasure working alongside these fantastic charities who already do so much for our local community. Being able to support them is so rewarding and is undoubtedly one of the best parts of my role as a community champion.”