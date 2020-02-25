Second round of strike action by lecturers

Union calls for ‘a fair settlement’ to end disputes

LECTURERS at Ulster University's Coleraine Campus began 14 days of strike action last Thursday.

The action by University and College Union members, which continued on Friday, yesterday (Monday) and will be staged tomorrow (Wednesday) is due to a long-running dispute about pay and pensions.

While there are more than 1,500 UCU members across Ulster and Queen's University not all were expected to walk out.

However, disruption to some classes and lectures is anticipated. Strikes are also taking place at 74 other universities across the UK including the Open University, some of whose staff in Northern Ireland also took industrial action.

The UCU has said its members - both academic and support staff - will also strike from Monday, March 2, until Thursday, March 5 and they will then walk out for the entire week beginning Monday, March 9.

