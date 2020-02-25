The Songbirds set to take flight at Riverside Theatre

ONE of the most popular plays in recent times is set to take place at the Riverside Theatre on Thursday.

'The Songbirds' is based around a very relevant topic as the play brings to life the experiences of those living with dementia and their family carers.

It captures the shared journey and resilience of people living with dementia in a respectful, educational and honest way. 'The Songbirds' is a play about memory, about humanity, about love and life. It celebrates the lives and stories of those people on a living journey every day with dementia.

Described as a “captivating, emotive play”, 'The Songbirds' is sure to pull on the heartstrings. Actors aim to draw in their audience and give an accurate account of how dementia can affect people's lives. 'The Songbirds' is described as a “fantastic piece of art” and previous viewers have given fantastic reviews.

So, if you're at a loose end on Thursday pop along to the Riverside to see 'The Songbirds'. Tickets are reasonably priced at £5 and can be purchased via the Riverside Theatre website. The play starts at 7:30pm with a question and answers session plus refreshments scheduled afterward.