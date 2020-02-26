Sadness as axe falls on famous old 'forest path'

THE axe has fallen on trees which lined one of the most loved woodland paths in the Ballymena area.

Known to locals as ‘the forest’, the woods behind what was the old Intermediate School were a natural adventure playground for generations.

But now some trees, once part of the Adair Castle gardens, have been removed to enable the construction of a roadway.

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said: “Work is under way on the construction of the new Northern and Southern Link Roads, as part of the regeneration of the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena. In order to facilitate this work, a number of trees have been removed by our colleagues in the Department for Infrastructure.

“These trees are being donated to Castle Tower School for educational purposes.

“Through the MEA4Trees initiative, we are working closely with local communities to plant 56,000 trees in the Borough.”