Limavady Grammar pupils sent home over Coronavirus concerns

Pupils from Limavady Grammar School who were on a school trip to Italy have been sent home from class due to coronavirus concerns.

It is understood that pupils and staff who had been on the trip were sent home early from the school on Tuesday.



A group of Year 10 pupils from Limavady Grammar School travelled to Marilleva in Italy for a skiing trip and flew home from an airport in Milan on Saturday.

In a further update issued on Limavady Grammar's website on Tuesday evening it stated it would let all ski trip pupils return to school unless they have symptoms.

The post states: "The PHA advice is to attend school unless staff or children present with a cough, a fever or have

breathing difficulties."

If this is the case, it adds: "Stay at home, contact their GP by phone or let the school know.

"If your child is showing any symptoms of illness, please do not send them to school and seek

medical advice by telephone.

"This situation is fluid and may change in line with advice from the PHA."



In a recent update, a spokesperson for the school told the Northern Constitution: "The Year 10 pupils and staff involved in the recent ski trip to Italy were sent home yesterday as a precautionary measure on the advice given yesterday by the Public Health Authority.

"However, that advice has since been modified and all pupils have been advised to attend school as normal, unless they are showing any signs of feeling unwell. NO PUPIL or staff member is displaying any signs of the Coronavirus.

"For any further advice, please check the school website which will be updated daily."

The Public Health Agency said only those who had been to a quarantined town in Italy must self-isolate.

In advice issued on Tuesday, the PHA said people who had travelled to other areas of northern Italy should only stay at home for 14 days if they developed a cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

If people have recently travelled to affected areas and develop symptoms they should contact their GP by phone.

Coronavirus, which was first detected in China, has now spread to 27 other countries, including the UK.

About 80% of people infected with the virus develop mild symptoms but about 5% become critically ill, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) research.