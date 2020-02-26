Another Shocking Accident on Townhill Road, Portglenone – This Time Caught on Camera



Statement by TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald:



“The video footage showing a car strike a wall at the small development on the Townhill Road, Portglenone before going on to hit another car and end up tumbling across a garden should serve as a wakeup call to us all. What if a child had been out playing in what they had every right to expect was a safe space? We could, so easily, be talking about a life lost.



“I would appeal to everyone to slow down in the area at all times but to take special care during the frosty weather when the roads can be treacherous. There is a need for everyone to take heed to the warning which this film provides. Otherwise a tragedy is only a matter of time.”