Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Maureen Bradley, Bessbrook

Maureen died peacefully on February 17th. Much-loved daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret, loving sister of Jim, sister-in-law of Valerie and the treasured aunt of Richard, David and Andre. Her funeral service took place on February 19th, with burial in Bessbrook Presbyterian burial ground.

Peter Hughes, Armagh

Peter passed away on February 17th, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Teresa, dear father of Barry, Colm, Roisin, dear brother of Jimmy, Leo, Kathleen and the late Bridie, Margaret and John. Requiem Mass took place on February 19th, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tullysarron, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and family circle.

Dolores McAllister (nee Rodgers), Warrenpoint

Died peacefully on February 17th at the Southern Area Hospice. Dolores, dearly loved wife of Sean, and much-loved mother of Paul and Mark. Dearly loved sister of Cathal, Marie, Sean, David, Anne, Gerard, Killian and the late Bernie. Her funeral took place on Wednesday (February 19th) at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint for Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery.

Pat McGuigan, Bessbrook

Passed away peacefully at home on February 17th, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of the late Nuala, devoted father of Joanne, Roisin, and John, loving grandfather of Conor, Clare, Ellen, Fearghal, and Orlaith, cherished brother to Tom, Merle, and the late Enda. Dearest father-in-law of Jarlath, Peter, and Amanda, and much-loved Godfather to Cathy. His funeral Mass took place on Thursday, February 20th, in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Bessbrook, with cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

Susan Murtagh, Newry

Died on February 18th, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Peter, R.I.P., and devoted mother of Dennis, Peter, Barry and the late Bernadette R.I.P. Her Requiem Mass funeral took place on Friday, February 21st, in St Mary’s Church, Barr. Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Oonagh, Jennifer and Majella, grandchildren, great grandsons, her sisters Maureen, Rose, Bernadette and Ita, her brothers Louis, Kevin, Eddie, Pat and Philip and the entire family circle.

Maura Sheridan, Armagh

Died peacefully at her sister’s home on February 18th. Daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret. Sister of Tommy, John, Margaret McClatchey, Pat, and the late Malachy and Martin. Her Funeral Mass took place on Friday, in St Patrick’s Cathedral, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Martin Hourican, Warrenpoint

Died peacefully at his home on February 20th. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, and much-loved father of Paul, John, and Thomas. Martin’s funeral took place on Saturday, at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint, with interment afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Sian and Ross, brothers, sisters, dear friend Rose, and entire family circle.

Patricia McArdle, Newry

Died peacefully on February 20th. Daughter of the late John and Ellen, and sister of the late Sean, Peadar and Marguerite. Her funeral Mass took place on Saturday with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing niece, grand nephews, grand nieces, and family circle.

Robert Murphy, Armagh

Died peacefully in hospital. Father of Gillian, Deborah and Michael. Son of the late Molly and Robert. Brother of Patrick, Niall and the late Christy. His funeral took place on Saturday, February 22nd, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Very deeply regretted.

